JMP Securities Lowers Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $8.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.05. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rallybio by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rallybio by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rallybio by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rallybio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

