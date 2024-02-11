Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.96 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and $120,839.60 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.57 or 0.99946074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00183944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0080544 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144,895.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.