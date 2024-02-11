Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.51

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $16.76. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffersonville Bancorp
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.