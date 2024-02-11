Jason Cooper Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Jason Cooper purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$138,000.00 ($89,610.39).
Envirosuite Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Envirosuite Company Profile
