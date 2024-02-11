James Hardie Industries (JHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

JHX stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.