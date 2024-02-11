iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. 5,128,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.