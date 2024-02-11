iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $175.48. The company had a trading volume of 581,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,695. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $176.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

