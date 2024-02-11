iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 490,910 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

