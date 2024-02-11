iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

