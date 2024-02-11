iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.81. 778,772 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

