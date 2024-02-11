iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $504.07. The company has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.