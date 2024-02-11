IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.