IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $234.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day moving average of $211.31.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 313,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 806.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 603.7% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 68,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,839 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

