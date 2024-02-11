Investment House LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,782. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,508 shares of company stock worth $8,167,242 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

