Investment House LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

