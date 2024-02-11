Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $418.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFS

Insider Activity

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 321,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,429,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 816,166 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 122.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.