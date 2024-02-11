Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of INTA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 81.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $15,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

