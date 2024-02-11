Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSP. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.92.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

