Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $12,244,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.