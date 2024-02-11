Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells 13,515 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $305,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $33,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,107.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $190,402.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.32.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.97%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OFS Credit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.