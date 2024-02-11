Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $66,901,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.