Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $270,515.88 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

