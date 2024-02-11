Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $79,830.36 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 179,762 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

