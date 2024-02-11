Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £149.10 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,491 ($18.69) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($186.91).

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,485 ($18.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,651.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,363.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,388.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

