Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

INGR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Ingredion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ingredion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

