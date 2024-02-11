Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

