Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.8 million. Impinj also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-$0.13 EPS.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 825,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,080. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

