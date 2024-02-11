iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60.02 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $160.29 million and $60.02 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.98 or 0.99975714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00183729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.24316453 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $59,782,032.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.