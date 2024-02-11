Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

