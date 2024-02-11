i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.4 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 317,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,812. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $620.01 million, a P/E ratio of -265.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

