i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.4 million.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 317,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.01 million, a PE ratio of -265.43 and a beta of 1.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

