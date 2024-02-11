Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 4,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,647,986 shares in the company, valued at $37,059,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,750,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $359,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of HYZN opened at $0.71 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 59.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.