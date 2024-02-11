Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 434 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,062,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

