Hutchinson Capital Management CA Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.20. 4,349,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,904,425. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

