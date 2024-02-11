Hutchinson Capital Management CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,233. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

