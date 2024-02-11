Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires 86,758 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 3.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.20. 5,294,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $543.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.