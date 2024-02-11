Huntington National Bank Sells 6,160 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

