Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.