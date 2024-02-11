Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $166.56. 257,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

