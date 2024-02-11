Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

