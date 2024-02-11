Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,457. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

