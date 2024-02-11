Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,510 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

