Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,410,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,965,636. The firm has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.