Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 16.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

WSO stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.52. 471,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,181. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

