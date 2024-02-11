Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

MO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 8,420,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

