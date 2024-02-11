Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $241.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

