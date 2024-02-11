Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $685,677,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The company has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $159.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

