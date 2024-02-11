Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

RS stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $299.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

