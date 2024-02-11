Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

GLW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 2,844,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.