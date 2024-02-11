Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,636 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock remained flat at $17.86 during trading hours on Friday. 2,381,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

